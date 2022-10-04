JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the launch of a new tool for law enforcement and courts statewide. The tool helps them register and update both civil and criminal protection orders.

The Protection Order Registry (POR) utilizes the same platform as the Department of Public Safety’s eCrash system.

“Since taking office, it has been one of my top priorities to establish a new and improved system for domestic violence reporting,” said Fitch. “Together, MSDVR (Domestic Violence Registry) and POR provide law enforcement and courts with the tools they need to respond to domestic violence calls and support victims of domestic violence throughout their legal journey. As we recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, I am proud to roll out this comprehensive system to address domestic violence.”

Over the past several weeks, POR has been beta-tested by Attorney General’s Office staff, local law enforcement, and court clerks to ensure the product is intuitive, user-friendly, and ready to launch statewide.

Fitch said MSDVR and POR together fully replace the outdated Reportbeam system for Domestic Violence Reports.