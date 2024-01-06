JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced Friday that her office will no longer represent State Auditor Shad White (R-Miss.) in his two defamation lawsuits.

Fitch’s announcement late Friday afternoon cited a recent discovery of a conflict of interest for her office having to step away from the civil lawsuits. Fitch did not mention what the conflict of interest was.

“We did not take this step lightly or without serious consideration. My office will continue to work with the Auditor’s Office on the various tasks where our duties intersect,” Fitch stated.

Below are quick summaries of the defamation cases that White currently faces.

Professor James Thomas’s lawsuit

Both James Thomas and Brett Favre sued White as a private individual. Thomas also sued White in his individual and official capacity as Mississippi’s State Auditor for purposes of a declaratory judgment request. That request asks the state circuit court to admit that Thomas did not violate Mississippi’s 1985 no-strike law and that there was no ground to terminate or penalize Thomas for an alleged violation of the law.

Thomas participated in the #ScholarStrike in September 2020. The #ScholarStrike’s purpose was to highlight the importance of addressing racism and injustice in the U.S. However, White repeatedly asserted publicly that Thomas’s participation in the strike violated state law. Punishment for violating the law is job termination, according to the Mississippi Code Annotated.

White sent a letter of Thomas’s alleged violation of Mississippi’s no-strike law to the University of Mississippi Chancellor. According to the lawsuit, White published that letter on Twitter two days later. For the next three months, White talked about Thomas’s alleged illegal actions on social media and news outlets. During that time, White’s office even asked Thomas to pay back the money he allegedly owed for not working during the strike. The interest and investigative costs also requested by White’s office surpassed the money he made while allegedly participating in an illegal strike and not working.

Thomas asserts that he did not violate Mississippi’s no-strike law. His legal team claims this to be true because the September 2020 strike does not meet the Mississippi definition of a strike under the state’s no-strike law.

“By claiming that Dr. Thomas violated a law that carries a punishment of termination, Mr. White indicated that Dr. Thomas was unfit to remain in his job. Mr. White’s statements constitute defamation for which he is liable under the law,” the lawsuit in part said.

According to Ole Miss’s website, the sociology professor is still employed at the university.

Brett Favre lawsuit

White’s legal troubles with the former NFL quarterback centers around a series of comments White made around Favre’s alleged role in a massive corruption scandal involving misspent welfare funds.

Favre’s defamation lawsuit seeks to refute claims allegedly made by White that he stole taxpayer funds and misused funds intended for poor Mississippians. Favre’s lawsuit stated that White was making defamatory claims against him to further his political career. To support that theory, the lawsuit referenced the defamation lawsuit made against White by Thomas.

“His false and malicious statements about Favre constitute defamation per se and entitle Favre to compensatory damages for the harm he has suffered and punitive damages for White’s reprehensible conduct,” Favre’s lawsuit said.

Before filing the lawsuit, Favre sent White a letter demanding that White retract and apologize for his alleged defamatory statements made against him. Favre also asked White to not make further such statements. Favre said in the lawsuit that White refused to do so.

According to Mississippi Today, Favre is one of 47 defendants in a civil case filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). The agency is attempting to recoup $77 million in misspent or stolen welfare funds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.