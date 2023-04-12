JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Home Depot announced that five Mississippi Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were awarded Retool Your School Campus Improvement Grants.

The Retool Your School Awards Celebration was held on Tuesday, April 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to celebrate the participating schools and the 2023 program year.

The top ten schools with the most votes per cluster received grants ranging from $40,000 to $150,000.

Of the five Mississippi colleges, Jackson State University (JSU) won second place in Cluster One. and received $100,000.

Coahoma Community College won first place in Cluster Two and received $150,000.

Tougaloo College won second place in Cluster Three and received $100,000. Dr. Shenika Harrison from Tougaloo College will be awarded The Home Depot’s Legacy Honoree recognition.

As the program celebrates its 14th year, The Home Depot has expanded the program to include an additional $2 million in needs-based grants such as Innovation Lounge renovations, internship and externship programs, scholarships and more.

“The Home Depot’s commitment to HBCUs goes deeper than just financial support,” said Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We recognize that HBCUs are fundamental to academic success and professional development in both the communities they serve and our nation as a whole. We’re committed to preserving that incredible history and seeing that it continues to grow.”