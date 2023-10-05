JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recently approved five new broadband projects in Mississippi.

In 2022, the state of Mississippi was awarded over $32 million for the Broadband Infrastructure Program (BIP) to be overseen by the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM). With the new projects, BEAM anticipates the funds to allow service providers to reach a total of 8,416 households that do not have access to high-speed internet.

“The state of Mississippi is expanding broadband to all corners of the state,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “This investment will further our longstanding efforts to connect Mississippians regardless of their zip code or location. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these projects will have on our state.”

According to officials, the five new projects will provide service to 2,579 households and 44 businesses across areas of Lincoln County (Bude and Lower Meadville Rd), Pearl River County (Poplarville) and Tunica County (the communities of Clack and Fish Camp).