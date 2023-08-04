JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For most experienced Mississippi drivers, old rules may be forgotten over time, and new policies change how things have always been done.

WJTV 12 News compiled the five most significant things drivers, new and old, should know about driving in the Magnolia state.

Online Renewal

If you need to renew your Driver’s license, you can do so online, not just at the DMV. As long as you live in an area where the U.S. Post Office delivers your mail, you can get your ID mailed to you. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) is not responsible for licenses lost in the mail. A license may be renewed up to six months before the expiration date.

Mississippi Mobile ID

A service not utilized by most Mississippians is Mississippi Mobile ID. It’s a secure app from DPS that puts your driver’s license on your phone. To get your Mississippi ID, do the following:

Download/launch the app and set permissions

Register your phone number

Scan your state-issued ID

Take a selfie

Set up app security

The app can be used to board a plane, verify your age, and verify who you are. It carries the same weight as a traditional ID in Mississippi, but not all vendors support its use.

New Residents

For those who recently moved to Mississippi, the state requires you to obtain a license plate within 30 days of moving. You must obtain a Mississippi driver’s license within 60 days of moving. If your out-of-state license expired over 30 days ago, you must take the computerized exam. The exam is based on information within the Mississippi Driver’s License Manual.

Right of Way

The cross-traffic with no stop signs has the right-of-way at a two-way stop. Vehicles arriving at stop signs must wait until the way is clear before proceeding. When the path is clear, the first vehicle to arrive at a stop sign has the right-of-way. If two cars stop simultaneously, the vehicle intending to travel straight across has the right-of-way; the vehicle planning to turn across the traffic lane must yield and wait.

At a four-way stop, right-of-way is determined by which vehicle arrives first and where the car is located relative to the others. The first vehicle to stop has a right-of-way. If multiple cars stop simultaneously, the vehicle on the right has the right-of-way. (Do not slam on your brakes to “stop first.” Yield to the driver on the right.)

Each time you encounter a school bus with its red lights flashing and/or with its stop sign extended, Mississippi law states that you must come to a complete stop at least 10 feet away from the bus. You must remain stopped until the children have crossed the roadway and the bus has resumed motion, its red lights no longer flash, and its stop sign is retracted. You must stop for the school bus regardless of your direction of travel. An exception applies for drivers on a divided highway stopping on the opposite side of a school bus.

Any ambulance, fire engine, or police car flashing red or blue lights or signaling with a bell or siren always has the right-of-way on any street in any traffic situation. Pull your vehicle over to the extreme right shoulder of the road, if possible, until the emergency vehicle has passed. If you are at an intersection, proceed through the intersection, and pull over to the extreme right shoulder.

Although not required by Mississippi law, common courtesy is to yield the right-of-way to funeral processions.

Idling

Despite advice to the contrary, idling does use gas. According to the Mississippi Driver’s License Manual, the average car consumes a cup of gasoline every six minutes when idling. This translates to over half a gallon of fuel per hour.

The agency recommends not to idle the engine for more than a minute after initially stopping. Passenger automobiles consume about 14% of all the energy and about 31% of all the petroleum used in the United States. If fuel consumption were reduced by 15%, the United State’s petroleum consumption would decrease by over 28,000,000 gallons daily.