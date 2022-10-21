GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared Friday, October 21 as a Day of Mourning for a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. The shooting involved the Greenville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Stewart. Her funeral was also held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Her visitation was held on Thursday, which was followed by a “Sea of Blue” through Greenville.

“I am truly saddened by the tragic loss of Detective Stewart. Please join me in prayer for her family, her friends, and the entire Greenville Police Department. Her bravery and selfless service to her community will be remembered. We are safer because of the tireless commitment of her and police officers around the state to keeping our families safe,” said Reeves.