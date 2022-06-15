MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared June 16 as a day of mourning and directed all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom.

“Mississippi mourns the passing of Meridian police officer Kennis Winston Croom, a courageous law enforcement officer who was taken too soon,” said Reeves.

Croom was killed in the line of duty on June 9, 2022.

Originally from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Croom is part of a family connected to University of Alabama football that includes an uncle, Sylvester Croom, who was an assistant coach at Alabama and in the NFL and head coach at Mississippi State University.

Croom, 30, worked with the Jackson Police Department previously.

A memorial service for Croom will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Meridian High School gym at 2320 32nd Street on Thursday, June 16.

A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Northport Funeral and Cremation Service at 5404 Watermelon Road in Northport, Alabama on Friday, June 17. An Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omega Ceremony will be held the same day and at the same location at 6:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Shelton State Community College at 9500 Old Greensboro Road in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, June 18. A Lie In State will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Internment will be held at Memory Hill Gardens at 2200 Skyland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa.

Croom was born on July 2, 1991. His family requests that donations be made to The Croom Foundation in lieu of flowers.

