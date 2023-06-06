MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of north Mississippi due to a potential dam failure at the Arkabutla Dam last month has been canceled due to lower pool levels, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday.

The Flash Flood Watch was initially issued on May 9.

The National Weather Service in Memphis, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Mississippi Emergency Management agree that a Flash Flood Watch is no longer necessary since the dam has reached a low water threshold.

All agencies will continue to closely monitor the weather forecast and situation for any changes.