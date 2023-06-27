GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Vicente Valerio, 32, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 27 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, a DEA Task Force Officer (TFO) conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 10 in Gulfport, Mississippi, on October 11, 2022.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Valerio. Officers searched Valerio’s vehicle and found three bags containing 40 bricks of cocaine. Each brick weighed a kilogram.

Valerio was indicted on November 1, 2022, and he plead guilty on March 24, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the support of the Gulfport Police Department.