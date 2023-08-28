ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced that a former Alcorn County tax collector pled guilty to false representations to defraud the government.

According to White, Larry Ross accepted his plea agreement on Friday, August 25. He pled guilty to creating a false bill of sale for a motor vehicle to lower the tax burden for an Alcorn County resident.

“Thank you to the district attorney’s office for their dedicated work to bring this case to a close,” said White. “The investigators in my office will continue to hunt down illegal uses of taxpayer dollars in every corner of the state.”

Ross was served with a $69,155.23 demand letter at the time of his arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

In addition to five years of post-release supervision, Ross was ordered to immediately resign from the Alcorn County Tax Collector’s Office and remove his name from the ballot.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.