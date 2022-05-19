BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A jury found former Biloxi businessman and journalist, Fredrick Cliff Kirkland, 69, guilty on nine counts of touching a child for lustful purposes on Wednesday, May 18.

The Sun Herald reported Kirkland was found guilty of molesting three girls from 2013 to 2017 on multiple occasions on a pull-out couch in his apartment on Thomas Street.

Two of the victims spoke about the impact the sex abuse had on their lives. One victim said she suffered from anxiety and developed eating disorders from Kirkland commenting on her weight. The same victim said she cut herself, and quit her job at a daycare because she couldn’t handle watching grandfathers pick up their grandchildren.

According to the newspaper, Kirkland was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He will have to serve the time day for day as a convicted sex offender and and won’t be eligible for early release.