COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested the former lead cashier for the Clarksdale Public Utilities.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Shoral Bounds was indicted for embezzlement by a Coahoma County grand jury. A $182,771.97 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest.

Bounds is accused of embezzling customer utility payments and manipulating the computer systems to show that her daily collections were less than she collected.

“This is, yet again, a person working at a utilities office who took advantage of the very people she should have been serving. If you know of similar fraud happening anywhere in Mississippi, please contact my office. We are dedicated to putting a stop to this abuse of the taxpayers’ trust,” said White.

If convicted, Bounds faces 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s Office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.