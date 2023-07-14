CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, State Auditor Shad White announced the former lead cashier for Clarksdale Public Utilities pled guilty to embezzlement.

Shoral Bounds was indicted and arrested for embezzlement in June 2022.

White said Bounds embezzled customer utility payments and manipulated the computer system to show that her daily collections were less than she collected. She was ordered to pay $115,981.33 in restitution and other court fees.

“Thank you to the dedicated investigators who worked this matter for our office,” said White. “We will continue to send the message that there will be zero tolerance for theft of public funds in Mississippi.”

White said Bounds is now convicted felony offense and will never be able to handle public money again.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s Office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.