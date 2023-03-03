DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Diamondhead councilman was indictment on two felony charges related to sexual assault of a minor.

According to the Sun Herald, Alan Moran, 35, turned himself in just before 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3 at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. He was accompanied by his attorney. Moran was indicted on one count each of touching of a child for lustful purposes and child exploitation.

He is also facing two misdemeanor charges for contributing to the neglect of a child and dissemination of sexual materials to a minor.

Moran was first arrested on February 14, 2022, for allegedly showing a minor video of two people engaged in sexual conduct, touching a minor under the age of 18 genitals and allowing them to drink.

After a month of being arrested in 2022, Moran resigned from his position as councilman. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.