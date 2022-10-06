TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced the former director of the Tunica County Airport was indicted for embezzlement.

Eric Konupka was arrested by special agents from the Auditor’s office after the indictment. He was also issued a demand letter showing he owes more than $9,000 to Tunica County taxpayers.

According to White, Konupka used the Tunica County Airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses. He allegedly used the airport’s card to withdraw cash from ATMs and purchase food, automotive supplies, energy drinks, and cigarettes. Investigators said he also used the card at casinos and restaurants near Tunica.

“Whether it’s the largest public fraud in the state or an employee using a government purchasing card to buy a few thousand dollars’ worth of items for themselves, we will hold the line on any misuse of taxpayer money,” said White. “We must rely on prosecutors to make the decision about when to charge someone with a crime, so I’m grateful for the cooperation between investigators and prosecutors in this case.”

Konupka was arrested by law enforcement officials in south Florida. He has been issued a $9,259.55 demand letter. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

If convicted, Konupka faces up to 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.