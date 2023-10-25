JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former federal corrections officer from Greenville, Mississippi, was sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison for bribery.

According to court documents, from August 2017 to June 2018, Brian Jenkins, 39, accepted payment in exchange for smuggling contraband into the Federal Prison in Yazoo County, Mississippi, where he was employed as a corrections officer.

Prosecutors said Jenkins admitted receiving payments of just over $4,000 from inmates and others for delivering the contraband to inmates inside the facility.

Jenkins was charged by criminal information and pled guilty to accepting bribe payments in exchange for bringing contraband items into the Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General.