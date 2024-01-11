GAUTIER, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Gautier police officer pled guilty to embezzlement.

Eric Maye was arrested by agents in January 2023 and was served with a $1,433.43 demand letter.

Maye was found guilty of using the city’s FuelMan gas card to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle. The gas card is intended to be used to purchase fuel for the city-owned police vehicle.

“Thank you to prosecutors and to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Working together, we will continue to safeguard taxpayer dollars,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Maye was sentenced by the Jackson County Circuit Court to five years of house arrest and five years of post-release supervision and ordered to pay restitution and fines. His sentence will run concurrently with a conviction from a case investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).