HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced a former Hancock County coroner was indicted on multiple charges.

According to White, James Faulk was charged with one count of embezzlement, three counts of false representations to defraud the government, and one count of alteration of records. He was also issued a demand letter totaling $22,031.26.

Investigators said Faulk submitted and altered fraudulent invoices to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors between February and March of 2021. White said as a result of this alleged fraud, he was paid $13,005.04 in public funds.

“My office will continue to take a zero-tolerance policy to misuse of public funds, regardless of whether the case is big or small,” said White. “Thank you to the investigators for their hard work on this case.”