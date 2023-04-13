HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Hancock County coroner, who was indicted of several felony charges, died of complications of cancer in Georgia.

The Sun Herald reported 75-year-old Jim Faulk died at his home on April 5, 2023.

Faulk resigned in 2021 after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. He underwent treatment in Mississippi and Georgia.

Faulk’s certification had been suspended because of potential failure to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services and the Bureau of Narcotics, potential failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidentiary samples and potential failure to submit documentation for child death investigations, WLOX reported.

News outlets also reported that police carried out a search warrant at his home and office in March 2021. Faulk said he had done nothing wrong.

In 2023, a state grand jury indicted Faulk on felony charges, including embezzlement, multiple counts of making false representations to defraud the government and one count of alteration of records.

The Sun Herald reported Faulk was accused of submitting and altering fraudulent invoices to Hancock County supervisors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.