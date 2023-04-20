GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man pled guilty to producing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, was identified in February of 2022 in an investigation brought to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said the sheriff’s office had received two CyberTip Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. One of the reports used the name “John Adams” with a gmail.com email address, and the other account was under the name of “Derrick Flanagan” and used another gmail.com email address.

Authorities said the reports were ultimately found to be related to Hancock County Deputy Derrick Flanagan, who was assigned to work at the Diamondhead Police Department and resided in Gulfport.

According to prosecutors, forensic examinations of a laptop and cellular telephones recovered during the investigation found multiple visual depictions of child sexual abuse material. In addition, the investigation recovered more than 40,000 lines of chats sent via a SnapChat App that corresponded to multiple visual depictions.

Flanagan is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15, 2023 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.