Former Harrah’s Tunica Resort to receive $140M makeover

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – The former Harrah’s Tunica Resort in Robinsonville will receive $140 million for redevelopment, according to Tunica Hospitality & Entertainment, LLC.

The renovation will include a 20-acre water park and a Youth Sports Complex along with the renovation of two hotels, a convention center, a spa and salon, a 100-acre private lake, a family fun center with an all-ages video arcade, a sporting clay and hunting center, an RV Park, a boardwalk with dining, retail, and entertainment venues, and an 18-hole golf course renovation by Rees Jones.

“We are excited to announce this $140 million redevelopment of the former Harrah’s Tunica Resort and look forward to sharing more information with the public in the upcoming weeks. This property is truly one-of-a-kind, and we believe adding an amazing water park and other family-friendly amenities will enhance our guest’s experience and create a destination for all age groups in this region and beyond,” said Co-Developer Tom DeMuth, Managing Director of Summit Smith Development.

The project will be completed in phases with phase one to include portions of the 20-acre water park which is expected to be completed late summer 2022.

When completed in 2022, the resort will include: