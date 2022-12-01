JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced a former Jackson County employee was convicted of two counts of embezzlement.

Charles Smith pled guilty to the charges. According to White, Smith was indicted for embezzlement earlier this year. Prosecutors said he stole road maintenance equipment from Jackson County taxpayers.

Upon indictment, Smith was issued a $1,435.77 demand letter. A majority of the equipment was recovered and returned to Jackson County.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for theft in the Auditor’s Office, and people need to know there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” said White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

White said Smith is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again.