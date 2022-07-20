HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County resident, who was charged with embezzlement, entered into a plea agreement.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Lashanda Feazell, 46, entered a plea agreement before the Hinds County Circuit Court on June 20, 2022.

Investigators with MDHS said Feazell used the agency’s credit card to pay her personal cellular phone bill in the amount of $5,741.00 from August 2018 through January 2021. This happened when she was the Director of Procurement at MDHS.

Officials with the agency said Feazell paid restitution for the full amount of monies she was not entitled to receive. Feazell is also subject to one year of non-adjudicated probation under the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) supervision.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened internal controls we have put in place to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud, waste, and abuse at any level, by any individual,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob,” Anderson said. “This matter was identified through an internal audit which developed into a full-blown investigation that later resulted in an indictment.”