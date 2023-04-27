JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former case manager with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) pled guilty on Wednesday for using excessive force against an inmate, involving the use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents, Nicole Moore willfully deprived inmate L.C. of the Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment when the defendant, aiding and abetting others, kicked a non-resisting inmate in the head even though L.C. was not resisting in July 2019.

“Those that abuse positions of power will be dealt with accordingly,” said U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “This should be a reminder to those responsible for the care and control of inmates, that they too must abide by the laws of this nation.”

Moore faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

The FBI Jackson Field Office is investigating the case.