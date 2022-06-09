JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement.

Dendrick Hurd was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2021. White said Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle money from people attempting to pay court-ordered fees and fines.

“In this case, the defendant did not think anyone was watching, and he was wrong. We will continue to fight against fraud in every case,” said White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Hurd will serve six years in prison and five years post-release supervision.