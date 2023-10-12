MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Meridian police officer has been sentenced after being found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the government.

State Auditor Shad White said Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and pled guilty in October 2022.

Evans previously pled guilty to falsifying her time sheets with the Meridian Police Department, claiming to be on duty. Evans also pled guilty to working as a School Resource Officer (SRO) and as a Meridian Police Officer at the same time from August 2016 to August 2018. Evans was served with a $17,278.38 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the US Attorney’s Office for their dedicated work to bring this case to a close,” said White. “No matter the amount, my office will continue to work with prosecutors to hold those who steal your tax dollars accountable.”

The felony conviction was prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District. Judge Carlton Reeves of the US District Court sentenced Evans to time previously served, and three years of probation.