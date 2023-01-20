HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper is facing five counts of simple assault for allegedly assaulting two Justice Court clerks in Hancock County while he still held his position.

The Sun Herald reported Dale Conrad Decamp Jr., 48, of Bay St. Louis, has been accused of assaulting the two women multiple times between 2020 and 2021.

He allegedly pulled the hair of one clerk, pinned her against a door with his forearm under her throat, hit her in the head and more on different occasions.

The other clerk, a reported domestic violence survivor, claimed Decamp hit her in her forehead, stuck his finger in her buttocks and pulled her hair on separate occasions.

A probable cause hearing was held, and after seeing a video of one of the alleged incidents, the judge handed down a ruling. Decamp was arrested in January, though he has since retired from MHP.

In court, his lawyer claimed the alleged incidents were “horseplay” and questioned why the clerks didn’t file charges sooner.

According to the newspaper, Decamp was booked into the Hancock County Jail and was released 10 minutes later on a $125 bond.