Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal council member sentenced for wire fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison for wire fraud.

Roderick Bell, 42, of Philadelphia, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2019, for defrauding the Choctaw Tribal government. According to court records, Bell forged hotel bills and receipts and submitted those documents to the Tribal government in claims for reimbursement for official business travel between April 2017 and October 2017.

Bell pled guilty on June 29, 2021, to wire fraud. He was ordered to pay restitution to the Tribe for $11,094.15.

Bell will surrender on December 6 to complete his sentence in the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons.

“As long as public corruption continues to be an issue in our State, I can promise you that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be here to root it out, prosecute it, and ensure that justice is done. I want to personally thank the agencies involved for working with us to catch those who violate our corruption laws,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.