KEMPER COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A De Kalb woman pled guilty to misappropriation of postal funds while serving as postmaster.

According to court documents, Stacey Eldridge Parker, 45, while serving as Postmaster of the Marion Post Office and Administrative Postmaster of the Bailey and Daleville Post Offices, took cash and other property of the United States Postal Service for personal use.

A federal grand jury indicted Parker on August 8, 2023.

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on January 25, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated the case.