JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi State Fair Director Billy Orr passed away. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson confirmed the news on social media.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and longtime Fair Director Billy Orr. Billy had a heart for promoting Mississippi and he will be missed,” Gipson said.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Orr served as the Mississippi State Fair Director for several years before he retired in 2014.