ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The former Alcorn Consolidated School District superintendent pled guilty to false representations to defraud the government.

State Auditor Shad White said Bill Brand was indicted and arrested in August 2021.

Brand falsified student attendance record for October and November 2020. According to White, Brand used a school district employee’s Student Management Account without their knowledge to falsify the records to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).

White said the falsification of records was an attempt to increase the funding provided by the state to the school district.

Brand’s sentencing order has been filed with the Alcorn County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

