JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice James Robertson died of cancer on December 10, 2023, at his Jackson home. He was 83.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 16 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. At a later date, family and friends will gather for a memorial service.

Robertson served on the Supreme Court from 1983 through 1992. Gov. William Winter appointed him to a vacancy on the Court on January 17, 1983. At age 42, he was the youngest justice on the Court at that time. He was elected to an eight-year term, and served until September 1, 1992.

Robertson was a law professor before joining the Supreme Court. He was a member of the faculty of the University of Mississippi School of Law from 1977 through 1992.

Robertson earned a degree in history at the University of Mississippi in 1962.

He is survived by his wife, Workers Compensation Commission Administrative Law Judge Linda Thompson; sons Rob Robertson, Lamar Robertson and Chris Robertson; brother Dr. L.D. Robertson; sisters Dr. Lucie Bridgforth and Bonnie Gardner; and five grandchildren.