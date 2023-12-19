AMORY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Amory High School teacher was convicted by a federal jury of sexually exploiting at least seven students over a 10-year period.

The Daily Journal reported Toshemie Wilson, 48, was found guilty of eight counts of using students to produce sexually explicit material.

Wilson is accused of photographing or making videos of nine minors between 2006 and 2016 while teaching at Amory High School. Investigators said Wilson targeted students in the high school’s technology club, giving them cash or drugs to perform sex acts alone or with a blow-up doll.

State education officials learned that Wilson may have abused students in November 2020 after a former student talked to a counselor. Investigators found images of boys performing sexual acts on his phone and computer.

Wilson was originally arrested by state officials in May 2021 after investigators searched his house and storage building and seized more than 300 items, including videos labeled with sexual positions and the names of Amory students.

Wilson’s sentencing has been scheduled for April 3, 2024, in Greenville.

He still faces a 22-count indictment for the same crimes in Monroe County Circuit Court.