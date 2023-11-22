MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former high school teacher in North Mississippi could plead guilty to federal sex crime charges next week.

The Daily Journal reported Toshemie Wilson, 48, of Okolona, is accused of photographing or making videos of nine minors between 2006 and 2016 while teaching at Amory High School.

In 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Wilson on 10 counts of the sexual exploitation of children.

Defense attorney Victoria Washington believes her client wants to plead guilty and filed a motion to extend the plea deadline until November 27. Prosecutors did not object.

Investigators said Wilson targeted students in the high school’s technology club, giving them cash or drugs to perform sex acts alone or with a blow-up doll.

State education officials learned that Wilson may have abused students in November 2020 after a former student talked to a counselor. Investigators found images of boys performing sexual acts on his phone and computer.

Wilson was originally arrested by state officials in May 2021 after investigators searched his house and storage building and seized more than 300 items, including videos labeled with sexual positions and the names of Amory students.

On the state charges, Wilson faces more than 700 years in prison. On the federal charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison for each charge.

Wilson has been held without bond in federal custody in the Lafayette County Detention Center.