MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Moss Point school resource officer has been charged with sex crimes.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Isaiah Thomas Hayes, 38, has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of enticing a child for sexual purposes.

According to the sheriff, the alleged crimes occurred off campus from August to October 2023.

Hayes was arrested on November 8 and taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Hayes was in court Thursday, November 9 and was granted a $30,000 bond on each charge.