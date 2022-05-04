NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 4, State Auditor Shad White announced a man was convicted of embezzlement in Newton County Circuit Court.

White said Henry Gruno worked as the director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) cemetery in Newton County before his arrest in March 2021. He used MSVA funds to make more than $14,000 in personal purchases of fuel and other items like barbecue supplies, toys, and luggage. A $29,818.76 demand letter was issued to him upon his arrest last year.

A judge sentenced Gruno to serve two years in prison and five years on probation for this crime. The judge also ordered him to repay over $30,000 in restitution and fees.

“This crime is especially disheartening because the money this person stole was meant to maintain the final resting place for many of our Veterans,” said White. “As the grandson of two Veterans, I’m proud my office was able to be a part of holding this person accountable.”