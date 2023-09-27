NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher was charged with embezzlement/fraud.

White said Shannon Taylor is accused of altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the investigators on my team and the prosecutors for putting a stop to this scheme,” said White. “As I have said, no matter the amount, my office will keep watch over your tax dollars.”

Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted.