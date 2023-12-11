NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Newton County Emergency Services dispatcher pled guilty to embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White said Shannon Taylor was indicted and arrested in September 2023.

According to White, Taylor pled guilty to altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to District Attorney Kilgore and his office for their quick work on holding Taylor accountable,” said White. “No matter the amount, my office will continue to work with prosecutors to hold those who steal your tax dollars accountable.”

Taylor’s sentencing order will be filed at a later date.