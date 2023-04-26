OCEAN SPRING, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Oceans Springs substitute teacher was arrested on sex crime charges.

The Sun Herald reported Keshawn T. Belcher, 21, of Pascagoula, was arrested on Wednesday, April 26 on felony charges of child exploitation and touching a child for lustful purposes.

Belcher was a former substitute teacher at Ocean Springs Middle School. Ocean Springs police believe there is more than one victim, and all of the victims are believed to be students at the school.

According to officers, an investigation began on Monday after a student reported Belcher. They said the case centered around allegations that Belcher sent inappropriate sexual content to students via Snapchat.

The investigation is ongoing.