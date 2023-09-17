OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Ole Miss football player donated $1 million to the university’s athletics program.

“Even here at our office, I do everything for the next generation,” said Bill Jordan, creator and CEO of Realtree. “We’ve been very fortunate and blessed in this business. Knowing all the things that Ole Miss has going on with the renovations and needing to remain competitive facility-wise, we were happy that we were able to give back.”

The gift was directed to the CHAMPIONS. NOW., the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation fundraising campaign, which is focused on improving facilities for student-athletes.

Jordan was a wide receiver for the football team from 1969 to 1971. He graduated from Ole Miss with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

