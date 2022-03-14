JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former President Bill Clinton, former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson will celebrate the lives of late Governor William Winter and his wife, Elise.

The event is hosted by the Foundation of Mississippi History and will be held on May 3 at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

William F. Winter served as Governor of Mississippi from 1980 to 1984. He is most remembered for his work on education reform legislation. He was later appointed to President Bill Clinton’s National Advisory Board on Race.

First Lady Elise Winter advocated for improving the living conditions of imprisoned people. She worked to increase funding for state correctional institutions. She campaigned for a family visitor’s center at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for a separate prison for women in Pearl.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) will release more details about the event at a later date.