MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A former Christian elementary school principal was sentenced to 30 years in prison for secretly videotaping and photographing students in the elementary school’s bathrooms and locker room.

Norman Keith Aycock, the former principal of Bayou Academy Elementary in Cleveland, Mississippi, is facing 30 years in federal prison for the attempted production of child sexual abuse material.

According to a press release, the 56-year-old was also ordered to pay restitution to victims and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Aycock pled guilty on two counts of attempted production of child sexual exploitative material. He is also under state indictment in the Circuit Court of Bolivar County, Mississippi, where his charges are still pending.

“Safeguarding our children from predators is one of my top priorities,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “While we cannot undo the harm that has been done to these victims, we can work together to ensure justice is served.”

Reports say that the investigation began after a student discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom of the girls’ locker room at Bayou Academy in January of 2022.

Police determined that Aycock was the one responsible for the camera, as well as others placed throughout the school, including the office where he met with students.

According to reports, investigators discovered Aycock filmed in the school with hidden cameras for over six years.

“I can think of few things more despicable than a school official betraying the trust of parents, children and the community in the most profound way possible – the sexual exploitation of students in his care,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The sentence imposed by Judge Mills in this case will mean that this defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison and should serve as a stern warning to anyone entrusted with the care and protection of our kids who would ever consider violating that trust.”

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division investigated the case, along with the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department.