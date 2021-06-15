Former softball coach in Meridian dies while serving prison sentence

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi softball coach who was serving a 12-year prison sentence has died.

WTOK-TV reports that Rick Roberson, 68, was taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Monday to a Rankin County hospital, where he died. Roberson had been diagnosed with cancer when he was sentenced in 2014.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth told the television station no foul play was suspected, but an autopsy will be performed at the State Crime Lab.

Roberson had coached at Clarkdale High School for nearly 30 years when he was arrested in September 2012. He was convicted on two counts of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching of a child after allegations were brought against him by former players.