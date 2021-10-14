Former volunteer fire chief, secretary arrested for embezzlement

RED BANKS, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced former Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department (RBVFD) Chief Mark Hanna and Linda Mannon, a former RBVFD secretary, have been arrested in Marshall County after they were both indicted for embezzlement.

Special Agents presented both Hanna and Mannon with separate demand letters totaling over $50,000.

According to White, Hanna is accused of using fire department funds to purchase farm and lawn equipment for his own personal use. He also allegedly used public money to make a payment on his house. A demand letter for $3,459.15 was presented to Hanna at the time of his arrest.

Mannon allegedly issued herself over 100 different RBVFD checks, totaling over $30,000 while she was working as a secretary for the fire department. A $47,229.12 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest.





The Auditor’s office began investigating these cases when local officials in Marshall County noticed accounting discrepancies at the fire department and filed a complaint. The embezzlement lasted from October 2015 to February 2019.

Both Hanna and Mannon turned themselves in at the Marshall County Sheriff’s office. If convicted, both individuals could face up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.