CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Winona police officer has been arrested on federal charges.

Carroll County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Tanareika Juaniquar Jozet Williams, 25, at her home near Blackhawk.

Williams was charged with aiding and abetting a fugitive in the possession of and disposal of a firearm.

Authorities said the federal indictments were handed down after a complete investigation by Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, U. S. Marshall Service, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the indictments stem from an incident in late August 2022 in which Williams claimed to be the victim of a hostage situation/kidnapping and attempted murder.

Williams was brought before a U. S. Magistrate who set her bond at $10,000. She has since

bonded out.