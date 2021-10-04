Former Yalobusha Co. sheriff, former hospital employee charged with embezzlement in separate cases

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Yalobusha County Sheriff William “Lance” Humphreys and former Yalobusha General Hospital employee Katherine Rotenberry Brown have been arrested on separate embezzlement charges.

According to State Auditor Shad White, special agents from his office delivered a $10,867.30 demand letter to Humphreys and a $100,966.03 demand letter to Brown.

White said Humphreys was indicted for embezzlement after allegedly stealing nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.” The funds were meant to provide educational and recreational resources to county inmates.

The former sheriff is accused of transferring money from the canteen account directly to his own personal bank account. White said the transfers were made in 2018 and reported by a Yalobusha Sheriff’s Office employee who was gathering documents to be audited.

A grand jury also indicted Brown for embezzlement in a separate case. She’s accused of embezzling more than $70,000 from Yalobusha General Hospital by issuing and cashing checks addressed to multiple hospital employees. Hospital employees filed a complaint at the Auditor’s office after accounting discrepancies were identified.

William “Lance” Humphreys

Katherine Rotenberry Brown

Humphreys surrendered himself to Special Agents at the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s office, and Brown was arrested at her home in Oxford and transported to the Yalobusha County Detention Center. Bail for both individuals will be set by the court.

Humphreys will face up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines, and Brown faces up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.