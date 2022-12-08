YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested a former clerk for Yalobusha General Hospital for embezzlement.

Melissa Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital. Special agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest.

According to White, Cook is accused of embezzling in-patient care payments from the hospital by not depositing cash payments made to the hospital from March 2018 to August 2020. She allegedly converted the cash to her own personal use and deposited large sums into her own bank account.

“We will continue to hold the line when it comes to embezzlement, whether it’s a large amount like this or a small amount,” said White. “While we are not allowed to decide when a person faces criminal charges at the end of our cases—prosecutors do that—we’re always grateful for their help when we can work together.”

If convicted, Cook faces up to 20 years in prison or up to $25,000 in fines.