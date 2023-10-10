WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects were arrested after a year-long investigation led to a drug bust in Wilkinson County.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) executed search warrants on two homes on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Agents arrested 30-year-old Melvin Jackson, 22-year-old Aynna Holmes, 31-year-old Gregory Deener, and 49- year-old Willie Smith, who also had a warrant for attempted murder. They each face charges of trafficking a schedule II-controlled substance (fentanyl).

Additional charges and arrests are anticipated in relation to this case.

During the search, MBN agents seized the following:

9,687 dosage units of methamphetamine pills

2,191 dosage units of fentanyl pills

202 grams of marijuana

70 grams of white fentanyl powder

9 grams of brown heroin

33 grams of powder cocaine

64 grams of crack cocaine

43 grams of methamphetamine

222 grams of blue fentanyl powder

2 dosage units of fentanyl transdermal patches

14 dosage units of suboxone

7 handguns

2 assault rifles

A 2019 Cadillac sedan

$5,267.00 in U.S. currency

(Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

Willie Smith (Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

Melvin Jackson (Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

Gregory Deener (Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

Aynna Holmes (Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

“With the pouring of fentanyl and other drugs across our southern border, MBN and DPS will continue the aggressive efforts to identify and dismantle drug organizations who distribute these potentially deadly substances in our communities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “If you have any information on this type of activity, please contact MBN or your local Crime Stoppers. It could save a life.”