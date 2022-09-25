ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling south on the highway around 11:50 p.m. near Valley Park when it collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima. The Altima was occupied by driver Kamille H. Smith, 43, of Cleveland, and passenger Kirstin A. Lucas, 16.

Both drivers and passengers died. MHP is investigating the crash.