GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were hospitalized in Gulfport after a vehicle collided with a train.

The Sun Herald reported the crash happened on Tuesday, July 4 near 25th Avenue and 14th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Gulfport police said the collision involved only one vehicle. There’s no word on the condition of the four injured people.

The railroad was blocked from 22nd Avenue to Broad Avenue while authorities responded to the scene.